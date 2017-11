Car horns blared and cheering crowds raced through the streets of the Zimbabwean capital Harare Tuesday as news spread that President Robert Mugabe, 93, had resigned after 37 years in power.

“We are just so happy that things are finally going to change,” Togo Ndhlalambi, 32, a hairdresser, told AFP. “We woke up every morning waiting for this day. This country has been through tough times.”