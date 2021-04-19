Jose Mourinho sacked by Tottenham

JOSE MOURINHO has been SACKED by Tottenham after 17 months in charge.

Spurs have endured a disastrous 2021, slipping down the Premier League at an alarming speed while also crashing out of the Europa League.

Mourinho, 58, has been under increasing pressure and has now been given the boot by Daniel Levy – just SIX days before the Carabao Cup final clash with Manchester City.

In a brief statement on their website, the club wrote: “The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.”

Chairman Levy added: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club.

“Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

“On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

“He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

The Portuguese boss replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019, signing a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

But ‘the Special One’ has now been sacked more than TWO years early as Spurs’ slide continues.