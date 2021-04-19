Jose Mourinho made £93.5 million just by being sacked

José Mourinho has been paid more than £93.5m in compensation for his sackings in football with the last £30 million coming from his Tottenham Hotspur pay out.

Mourinho was sacked on Monday over his team’s poor performance.

Spurs have slipped down the Premier League table in recent weeks, with the Portuguese coming under increasing pressure.

Spurs is currently seventh in the Premier League and has little chance of making the top four.

Mourinho’s sack means he will not be able to deliver the first piece of silverware to the club in 13 years, with Spurs set to take on Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

Mourinho was appointed in November 2019 after Spurs fired Mauricio Pochettino.

Here is the breakdown of how much Mourinho has gotten from different clubs that had sacked him.

2007: Chelsea, £18m

2012: Real Madrid, £17m

2015: Chelsea, £12.5m

2018: Man Utd, £15m

2021: Tottenham, £30m

Total: £93.5m