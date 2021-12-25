SPORTS
Jose Mourinho ‘holds talks’ with Nigeria over becoming manager in time for AFCON
Jose Mourinho held talks over the vacant Nigeria national team managerial position, according to the president of their football federation.
The Super Eagles are on the lookout for a new coach having sacked Gernot Rohr on the eve of next month’s African Cup of Nations.
Rohr had been in charge for five years, but was dismissed after their latest fixture saw them held to a draw by Cape Verde.
The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) handed the head coach role to Augustine Eguavoen, but he looks unlikely be the man at the helm by the time the tournament kicks off in Cameroon in January.
NFF president Amaju Pinnick claimed they would appoint a new coach in the next week or two and appeared to suggest that Mourinho has been involved in discussions.
“”The emphasis on the new coach is discipline. We will look at his antecedents on discipline, Pinnick said.
“Secondly, we will also look at how hungry he is to win trophies because if they are hungry it supersedes so many things and if he wants to win he will instil discipline.
“We will look at all these things but I cannot make a pronouncement emphatically because I will be undermining my executive committee.
“But we have spoken to three top coaches and [Jose] Peseiro, whose name has been going around, is one of the coaches and I can tell you he is a top coach.”
On Mourinho, who only became Roma boss during the summer, Pinnick added: “Of course Mourinho, I am not going to tell you we didn’t talk to Mourinho because we did and the (sports) minister also talked to Mourinho and there is nothing wrong with it.https://get-latest.convrse.media/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mirror.co.uk%2Fsport%2Ffootball%2Fnews%2Fjose-mourinho-holds-talks-nigeria-25780580&cre=center&cip=20&view=web
“If the coach will give us the Nations Cup, he will be drafted in immediately. I am not going to tell you that it will be later, because of what essence is the recruitment? If the executive committee says yes and we are ready, what are we waiting for?
Of course Mourinho, I am not going to tell you we didn’t talk to Mourinho because we did and the (sports) minister also talked to Mourinho and there is nothing wrong with it.
SPORTS
Arsenal make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decision as they ‘aim to avoid’ Mesut Ozil situation
Arsenal are open to selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January with Mikel Arteta freezing out the striker, according to reports.
The former club captain was overlooked for the clash with Southampton almost a fortnight ago due to a disciplinary breach.
But Arteta has continued to shun Aubameyang, who is now assessing his future options, for games against West Ham and Leeds in the Premier League.
The Gabon international has been stripped of the captaincy and is training alone.
Aubameyang is Arsenal’s top earner and, if he is not going to be part of Arteta’s plans going forward, the club see it as best for all parties if he leaves before his contract expires in 2023.
As a result, a midseason exit is being considered, reports football.london.
Arteta has given little away in terms of Aubameyang’s future, but so far has shown no desire to restore him to the fold.
He is keen to avoid a repeat of the Mesut Ozil situation, however, which continued to drag on.
The German was handed a lucrative contract in Arsene Wenger’s final months but was not part of Arteta’s plans and barely featured despite still training with the squad.
Ozil’s mammoth wages made finding a suitor difficult before he eventually left for Turkish side Fenerbahce.
Aubameyang is keen on a move to France, where he played previously with Saint-Etienne.
Italy and Spain are also seen as possible destinations for the 32-year-old.
Aubameyang’s £350,000-a-week salary will prove an issue to most clubs in Europe, although Arsenal could subsidise part of a potential deal.
Arteta was quizzed on the reasons behind stripping the striker of the captaincy and said: “The decision we have taken as a club is very clear.
“It is because we believe he has failed to be committed as the level we all expect and agree. It is as simple as that.
SPORTS
Carabao Cup semi-final draw confirmed [Full fixtures]
The draw for the Carabao Cup semi-final was conducted on Wednesday night.
It took place after Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool all joined Arsenal in the final four of the competition.
The Blues won 2-0 at Brentford, Spurs defeated West Ham 2-1 and the Reds won 4-3 on penalties against Leicester City, after fighting back to draw 3-3.
Chelsea will now take on Tottenham in the semi-final, while Arsenal face Liverpool.
The first legs will be played week of January 3, while the second legs will be played week of January 10.
Manchester City are the current holders of the cup, but were eliminated by West Ham in the previous round.
SPORTS
EPL: Haaland to get preferred shirt number at Man Utd
Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, could get his preferred shirt number if he joins Manchester United, the UK Mirror reports.
United’s interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, is believed to be playing a big role in trying to lure Haaland from Bundesliga.
The Norwegian goalscorer looks certain to leave Dortmund next summer, with many European top clubs eager to land him.
If Haaland arrives at Old Trafford, he could be wearing the perfect shirt number.
Anthony Martial first took the No.9 when he signed for United in 2015. A year later, he was almost forced to give that up for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and so he switched to the No.11.
But after Ibrahimovic and the next incumbent Romelu Lukaku left, the No.9 became available again and Martial took it again.
Martial himself is set to leave United very soon, either in January or at the end of the season, with Rangnick deciding he has no future at the club, leaving the shirt available.
Latest News
- Insecurity: Ganduje visits Buhari, says governors need help
- Electoral Amendment: NASS dismisses report on collection of signatures
- FG increases hazard allowance from N5,000 to N40,000 for doctors, N34,000 for others
- 2022 Budget: Buhari to sign bill next week – Lawan
- Buhari swears in Sambo as Minister of State for Works, Housing
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Hisbah yet to invite Buhari for not securing North – Aisha Yesufu backs Miss Nigeria
-
LIFESTYLES7 hours ago
4 things no one tells you about married sex
-
POLITICS8 hours ago
Kwankwaso gives out Shekarau’s daughter in marriage
-
LIFESTYLES7 hours ago
How much alcohol is really ok
-
LIFESTYLES7 hours ago
Watch what you eat this Xmas
-
NEWS4 hours ago
Insecurity: Ganduje visits Buhari, says governors need help
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Buhari swears in Sambo as Minister of State for Works, Housing
-
NEWS6 hours ago
2022 Budget: Buhari to sign bill next week – Lawan