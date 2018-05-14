Jonathan’s ex-Minister joins presidential race

A former Minister of Special Duties under former President Goodluck Jonathan, Tanimu Turaki has joined the 2019 presidential race.

He is seeking to run on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Billboards of Turaki, a prominent politician from Kebbi state have been put up all around Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital.

Turaki said his declaration was based on consultations from his constituency and stakeholders, who urged him to contest.

He said after a call on him to contest for the presidency in 2019 “which I accepted, I urged my faithful to give me more chance to enable me meet with other stakeholders at Abuja. I am assuring you that I am going to contest for the president and do better than the present government.”

State chapter chairman of the PDP, Haruna Saidu, said it was a welcome development as he is the first from the state to declare his intention.

Saidu noted that the former Minister is the best alternative to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, “Kabir Tanimu Turaki has assisted a lot of youths. He is a transparent and honest leader and we believe he can run a better administration than the incumbent APC government.

Recall that in July 2017, Turaki and former ministers under the PDP administration had resolved to produce a presidential candidate from their ranks.

The meeting was held at Turaki’s house in Asokoro, Abuja.