Jonathan’s ex-aide, Reno Omokri rejects prayers offered him by a Muslim

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has rejected prayers offered him by one of his followers on social media who is a Muslim.

In rejecting the prayers, Omokri said he does not accept prayers from Muslims because Christians and Muslims don’t serve the same God.

Quoting from the Bible and the Quran, Omokri said it was clear that both faiths serve different God.

He stated that in Quran 17:111, it is written that God does not have a son but the In Scripture, in Matthew 3:17, God spoke from heaven Himself and said “This (Christ) is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.”

He noted that both statements are contradictory. and could not have emanated from the same God because HE is not the author of confusion.

Continuing, the former Jonathan’s aide said he does not accept a prayer not said in the name of Christ.

“We do not serve the same God. You have yours and we have Ours. And I can ONLY say amen to a prayer said in the Name of Christ.”

He advised his Muslim followers to stop following him if his understanding of religion bothers them, noting that he is not prepared to compromise on his beliefs so he can be popular or have followers.