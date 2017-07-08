Jonathan leads ex-Ministers to visit Governor Ganduje in Kano

Former President Goodluck Jonathan visited Kano on Saturday on a condolence visit to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House.

Jonathan said his trip was to commiserate with the state over the demise of Maitama Sule.

He described the late statesman as a patriot whose interest was the growth of Nigeria and the African continent.‎

“He was one of those leaders who shunned ethnicity, promoted national interest above all others and believed in corporate existence of the country.

‎

“He was also a man of integrity, a nationalist who played key role in the independence of the country and after independence, his exploits in Nigeria and beyond contributed to making Nigeria a great country,” he said.‎

Jonathan commended Ganduje for renaming the state-owned Northwest University after the late ‎Danmasani.

‎

‎”On behalf of my family and my entire entourage, I offer my condolences to you and the good people of the state,” he added.

Ganduje described the deceased as simple, friendly and someone who carried everybody along, irrespective of differences.

‎

He described the late Maitama ‎Sule as a role model who all Nigerians should be proud of.‎

Jonathan also paid similar visit to the Emir’s Palace and the house of the deceased elder statesman in Kano city.

He was accompanied by former Minister of Education, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Aminu Wali, among others.