Joe Biden, 78, falls on stairs of Air Force One just months after injuring foot while playing with his dog

President Joe Biden fell on the stairs of Air Force One before flying to Georgia on Friday.

The president was on his way to Atlanta to meet with Asian community leaders following the massage parlour shootings earlier this week.

The 78-year-old tripped as he ran up the stairs to board Air Force One. However, Biden quickly recovered and carried on up the stairs, giving a salute before entering the aircraft.

Late last year Biden was seen wearing his typical navy blue suit with a cast on his right foot outside The Queen theater in Delaware.

He appeared at the venue in Wilmington to formally unveil his six-person economic team, a core group that includes veterans from previous Democratic administrations and historic firsts.

Biden will be forced to wear the protective boot for “several weeks” after x-rays revealed a “hairline fracture” in his foot.

recall that on Saturday Nov. 28, President-elect Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle,” .