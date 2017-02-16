Jobless man in court for allegedly stealing beer

An unemployed man, Bisoye Olaomoju, 27, who allegedly stole four packs of can drinks, valued at N9, 500 was on Thursday arraigned in Lagos.

The accused, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of stealing before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Prosecutor, Mr Innocent Uko, told court that the accused committed the offence at Bambee Street in Itoga, Badagry.

He alleged that the accused sneaked into the shop belonging to one Mrs Keji Balogun and stole the pack of Origin drinks.

“The back door of the shop was opened and the accused sneaked in and carried the drinks but he was caught while trying to board a bike,” Uko said.

The offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Defence Counsel Mr Ezekiel Nwachukwu urged the court to grant the accused bail on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr Abiodun Etti, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with a surety in like sum and adjourned the case to March 16 for mention