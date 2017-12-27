Jigawa speaker escapes assassination

The Speaker of Jigawa state house of Assembly, Honourable Isah Idris Gwaram Tuesday escaped death as hoodlums attacked him at Gwaram town, his constituency.

Reports from the state indicated that the speaker was in Gwaram his hometown for Christmas holiday, before a situation forced him to relocated to an unknown destination.

An eye witness account said trouble started when the speaker and his team of aids including security personal entered into the home town and headed to his family resident where some youth blocked the road and started stoning him and his convoy.

When contacted, the Chairman house committee on information, Honourable Muhammed Abdullahi Bulangu said “the house is not aware, we are in holiday now and we have all gone to our home for the holiday”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Abdu Jinjiri said “so far, I have not been inform about the situation.