Jigawa Governor declares 1-day public holiday to pray for Buhari’s recovery

The Jigawa Government has declared Friday, July 7, as a public holiday to enable public servants to offer special prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari ’s quick recovery.

Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer, Office of the state’s Head of Civil Service, announced this in a statement in Dutse on Thursday.

Ibrahim said that the State Executive Council took the decision at its sitting on July 5.

He explained that the government declared Friday as a work-free day in order to enable public servants to join other citizens to offer special prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari’s wellbeing.

“During this day, it is expected that all public servants and the entire people of the state will pray to Almighty Allah to grant our president quick recovery.

“It is also expected that they will also pray to Almighty Allah to grant Jannatul Firdausi to late Danmasanin Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule,” he added.