Jerry Gana returns to PDP,

Former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, has alleged that there is no government in Nigeria.

Gana said this when he, alongside many of his supporters, returned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday.



In March 2018, Gana, a member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, had dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party.

But addressing the party members in Bida, Niger State, during a reception to mark his return to the party, Gana said the country is nosediving and needs urgent rescue.

Prof. Gana said, “Today is not a day for lecture. It is not a day for campaigns. We just want to rejoice that we are back together solidly; and we are going to work together solidly, that we are going to work together effectively, that we are going to campaign powerfully.



“I tell you, we are going to go around strategically, in such a way that the All Progressives Congress (APC) so called government, whether in Niger state; is there a Government in Niger State? Because many people are not aware, or at the Centre? At federal level, we don’t even have a Government.”

Earlier, Party leaders from across the three Senatorial zones assured the party faithful that the PDP is ready to take over Niger and salvage it from the “deflated state that it is under the ruling APC”.