JAMB releases 15,490 more withheld results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has further cleared and released the results of 15,490 candidates withheld during the just concluded 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Spokesman of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin in a statement on Monday in Abuja said the Board had during the release of the 2019 UTME result on Saturday, 11th May, 2019, said some results were withheld to further probe the identity and involvement of some candidates who were suspected of being involved in one examination infraction or another.

He explained that the release followed the expert review of the cases of this category of candidates who were requested to upload certain credentials for scrutiny.

He added that at the conclusion of the review exercise, this category of candidates were further classified into five groups as follows; those who have sufficiently proved their innocence;

those with inconclusive evidence of culpability and were given the benefit of the doubt because of the guiding principles of the Board that it is better for many criminals to go free than to punish one innocent candidate.