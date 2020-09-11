JAF rejects fuel price hike, plans mass action

The Joint Action Front (JAF) says it will organise a mass protest against the hike in prices of fuel and electricity.

At a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday, Abiodun Aremu, general secretary of JAF, announced that the protest will take place on September 16, 2020.

He said the decision was taken during a meeting with 15 civil society organisations (CSOs) and trade unions that make up JAF.

“Today’s meeting is the third of such independent activities in the past nine years that JAF would rally nationwide resistance of labour, civil society organisations and the suffering majority of Nigerians against hikes in prices of fuel and electricity,” he said.

“Nigerians across the country should hold mass meetings and sensitisation rallies to reject the latest hike in fuel price preparatory to the commencement of mass action which we agreed should commence on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, to demand the immediate and unconditional reversal of the hike in petrol price from N160 to N86.50.

“Total reversal of the capitalist policies of privatisation and deregulation, which have been responsible for improper functioning of the local refineries, looting by government officials and fuel marketers through fuel importation and subsidies; and the collapse and fraudulent hand over to private profiteers of public enterprises such as PHCN, NITEL,Nigeria Airways, Ajaokuta steel, Tafawa Balewa Square, National Arts Theatre,Trade Fair Complex etc.

“We insist that government should in obedience to section 16 of the 1999 Constitution on Economic Objectives, respect the provision that states that: control of the national economy in such manner as to secure the maximum welfare, freedom and happiness of every citizen… section 16 (1b); manage and operate major sectors of the economy section 16 (1c); the state shall direct its policy towards ensuring that: the economic system is not operated in such manners as to permit the concentration of wealth;or means of production; and exchange in the hands of few individuals or of a group section 16 (2c).

“Unconditional implementation of the new minimum wage across board and payment of all outstanding arrears to all categories of public and private employments and ensure respect for collective agreements reached with labour unions.”

Aremu called on Nigerians to prepare to use mass action to cause a reversal of Buhari’s “latest imposition of hardship” on them and end policies that would further compound the effect caused by coronavirus pandemic.

He said JAF would continue to engage the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) for a joint programme of resistance while also embarking on independent cause of action with other groups.