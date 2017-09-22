I’ve not gained a single thing from PDP – Ubah

Ifeanyi Ubah, chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, says he has not gained anything from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Thursday, the PDP suspended the businessman for allegedly making “disparaging allegations” against the party over the conduct of the Anambra governorship primary election which he lost to Oseloka Obaze.

Reacting to reports of his suspension, Ubah said he had not gained a single thing from the PDP in his “entire life”.

“I am not doing this because of myself; I have not for once gained one single thing from PDP in my entire life and I stand to be challenged if PDP can tell anybody anything that they gave to me,” he said.

“I want Nigerians to know that also, even before I presented this case to the public, I personally presented it to the former president (Goodluck Jonathan).”

He said the PDP was digging its grave by upholding injustice – in reaction to the decision of the appeal panel which affirmed Obaze’s election.

“When you are presenting a clean, clear case before the panel, and after that they still uphold injustice. So, they are still digging their graves. I am not in this business to castigate anybody but I am here to seek justice,” he said.

“Impunity must stop; our electoral processes must strictly be adhered to with lay-down rules according to the constitution of the party.

“Let nobody blame me today and I complained, I sent texts to every PDP board of trustees (BoT) member about the impunity and nobody did anything.”

Ubah was a darling of the Jonathan administration. He was one of those who got lucrative oil contracts.