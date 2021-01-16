‘I’ve dated the rich, the average, and the poor’ – Biodun Okeowo brags

Nigerian actress, Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty, has opened up on her past relationships.

The divorced mother of two revealed that she’s ready and willing to give marriage a second chance after dating the rich, poor and average.

“Part of my relationship goals for 2021 is marriage. Yes! I want to get married if God says it’s time now and permits me,” she told The Sun in an interview.

Speaking further, the actress who just got two exotic cars advised women who now seek rich men to date/marry.

She said, “The only man I would advise any lady, not to date/marry, is a guy without prospect; forget if he’s not rich now. People with prospects are the billionaires of tomorrow. But some ladies don’t recognize opportunities.

Secondly, I advise people to do what rocks their boat. I can’t advise anyone on who to date or not to date.

In my dictionary: Love doesn’t choose based on standards.

I’ve dated the rich, the average and the poor, yes I have!

Love strikes most in odd places. And for me it’s love first before any other thing… yes some women might be lucky getting their package full this means (having a handsome, rich man) Which is every woman’s desire and prayer.

But then someone must be with the other men too. And we shouldn’t forget that God could come through for anyone, especially when the person is not lazy and has prospects.”

On her position on the trending DNA Test discussion, Biodun Okeowo said, ” If both parties are cool with it. Yes, it’s okay to go for a DNA test. Because there could even be foul play in the hospital (laughs), I heard some hospitals swap child sexes. I don’t know if it’s true oh or I’ve watched too many Nigerian movies.

But to be candid. It’s not a bad idea if there’s a need to clear a doubt or something.”

“However, if my husband asks that our kids go for a DNA test, I won’t blame him, though. Yes, I’ll allow him. Not allowing him means I’ve got a skeleton in my cupboard. But he just proved to me that he didn’t trust me.

I will oblige him, but my actions after that depend on his explanation and what led him to request such.”