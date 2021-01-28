It’s more than sex: The real reasons men cheat

Men cheat more than women. All of you surprised to know that in men’s mind there’s more to cheating than just sex or sleeping with women.

What it’s like to be a good learner who learns from their previous mistake. Right? But, what if someone repeats the same mistake again and again, it will become their habit and a vital part of the lifestyle? Cheating and lying are two primary mistakes, which goes hand-in-hand. Cheaters, individually repeat deception, be opportunistic and capable of emotional compartmentalisation.

Men & cheating – a ubiquitous phrase and story of every happy relationship. When it comes to male cheating, shared knowledge denotes that men usually cheat out of a need for sex. Even scientists proved this saying several years ago. Though recently a psychotherapist named Gary Numan with his colleagues gained popularity with saying, that sex is not only the reason men cheat, there is more than that. Some men cheat because they are unsatisfied in a relationship and thought utilising porn as sexual pleasure in a committed relationship is not cheating. Cheating is strangely a behaviour which makes it hard for men to be a good boyfriend, father, and husband.

Why do men cheat?

We, women, have a conception in our mind if our partner is talking or texting another female, we count as infidelity. If they are having a regular conversation related to business (office) work whether on a video call or over the phone, we also take it as cheating. Honestly, it’s not our fault; we incorporate our mind with such counterparts; we can’t see our men talking to another lady, which often leads to fights and divorces. On the other side, men are not aware of all the nitty-gritty things running in women’s mind. And, that probably becomes the reason men cheats.

According to the last studied phenomenon – one of the most popular misconceptions which women have is that men with dashing physical appearance and sexual prowess, cheat the most.

But, what if your men say sex is not the reason behind cheating, there is something else? Do you believe them?

As per new findings, the primary reason most men cheat is because of the lack of emotional support. Men look sturdy and muscular from external, but they too have a soft corner. Few men are most sensitive than women; they made themselves robust out to be. They also need constant praise, appreciation, and attention And the lack of these become the reason for cheating.

According to the General Social Survey – 20% of men admit to cheating, compared to 13% of women. Healthy men who cheat occasionally are not pathological; they’re immature. The good news is that most men need not cheat to understand the hurt it may cause to their partner, healthy can accomplish that. And continued communication about trust, intimacy, and opportunities for temptation as they arise.

Where do men find people to cheat with?

If a man wants an affair, by any hook or crook, they get a partner to date. Perhaps they prefer the online dating app to see what’s out there. Else starts with where accomplishment matters, yes office because it’s standard workplace etiquette. Since people get attracted to those who are achievers and in office, you get to meet a lot of successful people and feel the charm of their personality.

5 Reasons Why Men Cheat

They are a liar: Committing is easy, but respecting it is also necessary. Most men never intended to be monogamous, despite their commitments. These men can never understand and appreciate the vows of fidelity. And instead of sharing the love with the partner they take monogamy as something to be worked around rather than embraced.

They are immature: Men think till the time their partner doesn’t find out what they are doing, cherish the moment. But they do not understand the pain which they are giving to their partner. These type of men are immature and won’t able to handle if something unexpected shows up.

They are insecure: Insecurity can be with anything. It can be height, figure, complexion, knowledge, personality, etc.. And those men who take insecurity seriously uses porn, extramarital sex a way to feel better about themselves.

They are confused about love: Love binds people. But in the modern age, the relationship has become a game. Men delve into a relationship just for the body’s sake starts with the early rush romance and ends with intense fights. Men don’t understand what pain they are giving to their partner; with making the sweet commitment and long-term attachments which gradually replaced when they found someone new.

They are damaged: Men who have gone through traumatic experiences are more likely to cheat because they could never give full commitment to another person. Side by side also seeks an outside relationship to self-medicate their emotional and psychological pain.

Wrapping it up!

Since ages, cheating is scrutinising as an unfortunate habit that destroys the relationship. It is something we can’t fix but takes the necessary steps to fix what’s broken or prevent it from happening.

The bottom line is that the cheater never fully gets what he wants. A clean getaway—because infidelity is nearly always discovered eventually, and when that happens it inevitably comes with devastatingly painful consequences.