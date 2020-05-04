It’s like Freedom Day-Nigerians hit the roads for the first time in weeks as restrictions are lifted

Nigerians have been up early and are taking advantage of the fact that they can now step out of their homes to do so many things for the first time in weeks, thanks to a slight easing of restrictions.

In Lagos, and elsewhere, a festive atmosphere enlivened many streets as people took a breath of fall air.

Traffic on the Island picked up, construction sites and manufacturing operations resumed,

“It’s something that brings happiness and joy, and people have been missing that these days,” Kunle Adeyemi, a trader in Computer Village said.

However, while returning eagerly to the streets, many did not not wear face masks that are now mandatory in the country. Physical distancing was also not observed in some areas.

The economy of Africa’s most populous nation was already teetering when the lockdown kicked into gear on March 30 to contain the spread of infections.

To combat the economic destruction, the government has adopted a gradual and phased approach to reopen the country from May 4.