It’s a boy! Ooni of Ife and Oloori Naomi welcome royal baby

It’s a boy!

The royal family in Ile-Ife just got a little bigger.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his wife, Oloori Silekunola Naomi welcomed their first child

“To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa, Oba Ogunwusi said on Wednesday.

“Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty,” he added.

After weeks of rumors saying that Queen already gave birth, it still is unclear whether the baby was born at home or in a hospital.

The announcement adhered to the couple’s intent to keep details around the baby’s arrival under tight wraps.

The baby’s arrival caps an eventful year for the royal couple, who just celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in October 2018.