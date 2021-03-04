Is your 4-5 disappearing?

When one hears the words “abra cadabra”, it often means something magical is about to happen.

Whether it’s something that’s going to magically appear or disappear, it often leaves people shocked.

The same analogy can be used to describe a term called Koro.



Koro is a rare mental condition that involves the irrational fear that one’s external genitals are shrinking or retracting.



According to health experts, Koro predominantly affects men who literally worry their 4-5s are disappearing.

Often this condition is most frequently encountered in the southern China and south-east Asia, especially Malaysia and Indonesia.

In China, Koro is recognised as a sexual disease in the traditional Chinese medicine.

People with this syndrome or episodes of Koro typically have intense anxiety that can last for several hours or two days.

These episodes can be chronic and recurrent.

Recent information shows that despite Koro being prevalent in China, a slow uptake can now be seen in West Africa and the DRC where it’s often classified as witchcraft.