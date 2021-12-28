SPORTS
Inside Neymar’s stunning new £2.5m mansion with lift between floors and 20-car garage
PSG star Neymar has reportedly splashed out more than £2.5m on a new mansion in Brazil.
The 29-year-old’s latest purchase has been described as a seven-bed property with its own squash court, massive swimming pool, panoramic lift between floors and enough space in the garage for 20 cars.
The Brazilian boasts a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita and a Lamborghini Veneno as part of his multi-million car collection.
The new pad also includes a large area for entertaining with a pool table and cocktail bar.
Neymar signed a new deal earlier this year that will keep him at the Qatari-backed French side until 2025 and pockets just over £30m annually.
Brazilian celeb news website Em Off says Neymar picked up the keys to the multi-million glass-fronted palace, on a private gated residential estate in an area called Alphaville near Sao Paulo, two days before Christmas.
PSG’s No 10 is believed to have celebrated Christmas Day at his new place with his family, friends and new girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.
The stunning 27-year-old brunette, who last month claimed she was single in an Instagram question and answer session with fans, was photographed with Neymar in the stands at PSG’s home match against Nantes a fortnight ago.
Neymar only posted a single Christmas Day photo of him with his mum, dad and sister in front of his present-laden tree – and another of him with his ten-year-old son Davi by ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas in a second selfie.
But his new squeeze was pictured alongside him in other snaps he posted on social media the day before the family Christmas dinner during a visit to see his beloved grandmother.
That prompted Brazilian press to describe her as the first partner Neymar has introduced to his relatives since his actress ex Bruna Marquezine.
He also took PSG teammate Marquinhos and former Real Madrid and AC Milan forward Robinho to meet his grandmother.
Neymar’s other home in Brazil is a six-bed mansion near Rio with its own helipad, gym, tennis court and jetty.
The mansion is built on a two-and-a-half acre plot on an upmarket gated estate called Portobello and as well as the helipad and jetty, boasts a sauna, massage room, a spa and heated jacuzzi along with an underground cellar with space for 3,000 bottles of wine.
Neymar is currently out of action having left the pitch against Saint Etienne on a stretcher back in November.
The international star has kept fans updated on his recovery after posting a video of him doing gym work on social media last week.
SPORTS
EPL: 103 players, staff test positive for COVID-19 in one week
The Premier League Association on Monday in England announced that there were 103 new coronavirus cases among club players and staff.
It was the highest weekly number recorded since testing figures began being circulated in May 2020.
The league has also confirmed it has reverted to emergency measures following a raft of top-flight postponements.
Increased testing to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests have been introduced. Lateral flow testing was previously carried out twice a week.
“The League can today confirm that between December 20 and Sunday, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases,” it said in a statement.
“The Premier League’s COVID-19 emergency measures include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as the increased testing,” the statement added.
“The League is continuing to work with clubs to keep people safe by helping mitigate the risks of COVID-19 within their squads.”
The Premier League further stressed that “we are also liaising closely” with the government, local authorities, and supporter groups while “being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.”
SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Christmas picture appears to offer hint on his plans after Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum has been applauded by eagle-eyed fans of his boyhood club after appearing to make sure a gift bought from Sporting Lisbon’s club shop took pride of place under his Christmas tree.
Doting Dolores Aveiro, 67 on New Year’s Day, has made no secret of the fact she would like her son to make an emotional return to the team he left to join Manchester United first time round.
She regularly posts pictures of her watching her favourite Portuguese club with family and friends on social media and confessed on a recent podcast: “I’ve already told him: ‘Son, before I die I want to see you return to Sporting.”
On Monday, Dolores was being congratulated for her choice of presents by Sporting fans.
The green bag with the initials SCP – short for Sporting CP – was top of the pile of presents Cristiano and his family were pictured with as they wished his 381 million fans ‘Merry Christmas’.
The majority of the Ronaldo clan were all donning matching red pyjamas as they got into the Christmas spirit.
Mum-of-four Dolores was among relatives who shared the same snap on their social media.
One of the perceptive Sporting fans who picked up on the gift wrote on Dolores’ Instagram, assuming it was a football shirt: “You’ve still got to tell us who the top was for.”
Another joked: “What a beautiful present I can see under the Christmas tree!”
Dolores previously admitted on Sporting Lisbon podcast ADN de Leao in September she had asked her footballer son to return to the club where he began his senior club career before signing for Manchester United in 2003 aged just 18.
She has also claimed that if Cristiano doesn’t end up there, her grandson Cristiano Jr will.
Dolores has revealed in the past she thinks her grandson is better aged 11 than her five-time Ballon d’Or winning son was at that age.
Last month she cheekily reposted a photo to her Instagram story of her celebrating Sporting Lisbon’s 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and wrote: “Only you needed” in an apparent message to the Man United striker.
SPORTS
EPL: Rangnick gives Martial condition to leave Man Utd
Manchester United interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, has confirmed Anthony Martial has asked to leave the club in January.
However, Rangnick also revealed no club has registered interest in the player.
Martial held a meeting with the German last week, and he backed up the claims of his agent, Phillippe Lamboley, confirming that he wishes to leave the club. https://dailypost.ng/2021/12/23/epl-man-united-top-star-holds-talk-with-rangnick-to-leave-old-trafford/
Rangnick said he is sympathetic to the 26-year-old’s situation after struggling for opportunities this season, but made it clear the France forward will only be granted a move if it suits the club.
“We spoke at length and he explained to me he has been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it is the right time for a change, to go somewhere else,” Rangnick said.
“I told him listen, as long as there is no club showing interest in him — and it should not only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club — so far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay.”
Latest News
- Something’s terribly wrong with our son – Father of Indian teenage boy who tried to assassinate Queen Elizabeth
- EPL: 103 players, staff test positive for COVID-19 in one week
- National Assembly yet to transmit 2022 budget three days to New Year
- Actor IK Ogbonna slams Shatta Wale for publicly insulting Nigerian singers
- Inside Neymar’s stunning new £2.5m mansion with lift between floors and 20-car garage
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Abuja Police arrest four, seize 21 rich kids’ cars over illegal car race
-
SPORTS2 days ago
John Terry ‘set for Chelsea return’ after failing to land Premier League managerial role
-
NEWS1 day ago
Senator Ekwunife condemns Uche Nwosu’s arrest, asks IG to call his men to order
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Rangnick gives Martial condition to leave Man Utd
-
NEWS1 day ago
COVID-19: Presidency reveals Buhari status after aides test positive
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
SEC warns investors against new Ponzi scheme
-
breaking1 day ago
Lai Mohammed denies being infected with COVID-19
-
NEWS1 day ago
Imo Govt ,Okorocha clash over Nwosu’s arrest