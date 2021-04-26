Insecurity: Southeast Governors hold emergency meeting

In response to the worsening Insecurity in the Southeast zone, governors, political, religious, traditional and other leaders from the region on Sunday held a closed-door meeting.

The meeting is believed to have been convened as a response to Saturday’s attack on the hometown of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

On the same day in Imo State, the commander of the IPOB’s Eastern Security Network, ESN, Ikonso, was also killed by a combined team of security operatives.

The meeting was held at the Enugu Government House.

In attendance were the Chairman of the Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, host Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Placid Njoku.

Others are the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb. George Obiozor, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, Archbishop of Enugu Eccleciastical Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Southeast, other religions and traditional leaders, among others.

The Forum, at the end of its meeting, came up with the following resolutions, read by Governor Umahi:

“South East Governors and Leaders re-stated the adoption of a common Joint Security outfit called EBUBEAGU with her Regional Headquarters in Enugu.

EBUBEAGU will work with the Police and other security agencies in her operations to protect lives and property in South East;

We agreed on the structure and operational modalities of EBUBEAGU and to set up an Advisory Board for the security outfit;

The Hon. Attorney Generals and Commissioners for Justice of the South East States have been directed to work with the Joint Security Committee to come

up with the amendment of the existing State Laws to reflect the new EBUBEAGU outfit;

The meeting directed Ohaneze Ndigbo President to immediately form two Committees:

South East Peace and Reconciliation Committee to engage our people for

the peace and security of our people and her visitors;

Strategy and Welfare Committee to engage and protect our people,

especially those who are being unfairly treated.

These Committees must become functional within the next 10 (ten) days from date;

The meeting is in support of restructuring, the setting up of State Police and other national issues as discussed in the last NEC meeting.

A Committee has been set up to work out acceptable modalities and submit them to NEC in its next

meeting;

The meeting condemns the attacks on the country home of the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma and other State

infrastructure. We sympathize with him and call on the Federal Government to fish out the perpetrators and ensure their prosecution;

South East leaders restate their commitments to our State laws banning open grazing in the South East and urge the security agencies and the local vigilantes to enforce the ban in all States of South East;

South East Governors agreed on the implementation of various END SARS Youth Empowerment Programmes in the South East States as soon as possible.”