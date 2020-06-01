Innocent Ujah elected NMA president

Innocent Ujah, a professor, has been elected president of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

He was elected at the annual delegate conference of the association which held virtually on Saturday.

Ujah is the vice chancellor of the newly created Federal University of Medical Science, Otukpo, Benue state.

He had secured a total of 347 votes to defeat his opponents: Oguzie Jerry who polled 19 votes, Ibekwe Titus, six votes and Katibi Ibrahim who polled only five votes.

In his acceptance speech, Ujah, a former director-general of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos, promised to devote his best to the association.

“Today, history is made in the annals of the NMA that despite the challenges occasioned by the novel virus ravaging the nations, the NMA is also able to collectively evolve a novel approach in using technology to conduct its meetings and further conducting elections using electronic means into the national offices,” he said.

“I am excited, humble and grateful to God Almighty and you all for electing me as the President of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA). Thank you for this great honor and privilege, whose import is deeply ingrained in my conscience.

“You have spoken with your votes and expressed with clarity your trust in me and my leadership ability by this broad-based national and inter-generational support across the country. With this trust comes a great responsibility to lead our great and vibrant Association with confident strides towards the path of glory and positive impact. I am pleased to say that I have humbly accepted to serve as your President from 2020 to 2022. I promise to devote every effort to lead our Association to greatness.

“Our administration will take the issue of the welfare of our members as a top priority. We will lobby and advocate for improved renumeration, realistic hazard allowance, Universal applicability and many others.”

He promised to look into ways of reducing the cost of running the NMA.