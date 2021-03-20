INEC suspends Ekiti East bye-election over bloody violence

The Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended Saturday’s bye-election to fill the vacant seat of Ekiti East Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Tella Adeniran, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, said the commission suspended the poll following the violence unleashed on voters and officials of the electoral body by political thugs.

Adeniran explained that the election was peaceful until arm-wielding hoodlums stormed two polling units of ward 009 unit 008 and 009 and started shooting sporadically.

This development, the INEC boss, said led to the death of three voters while a police officer, Corps member and one of its staff sustained varying degrees of injuries.