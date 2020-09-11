INEC launches probe of fire incident in Ondo office

The headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure, Ondo State was on Thursday gutted by fire.

The fire destroyed no fewer than 5,000 card readers packed in a container.

Consequently, the Commission said it has begun an investigation into the cause of the inferno.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voters Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who is in Ondo State in connection with preparations for the Ondo State Governorship election scheduled for 10th October 2020, rushed to the office at about 8pm.

The Administrative Secretary of the State, Mr. Popoola and some staff of the commission were also there.

Okoye said investigation into the cause of the fire will commence promptly after the fire has been contained.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Mr. Rufus Akeju, was also there.

The INEC officials who expressed shock over the fire incident, however said that though the incident was a setback, it would not affect the October 10 governorship election in the state.