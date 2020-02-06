INEC announces date for Edo, Ondo governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced September 19 as date for the governorship election in Edo state, and October 10 for that of Ondo state.

The commission has also de-registered 74 political parties.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, announced this in a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He said this because of their failure to meet various criteria stipulated by the constitution during the elections.

The INEC chairman said the number of Nigeria’s political parties now stand at 18.