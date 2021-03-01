Imo crisis: Okorocha’s son-in-law to be flown abroad after failed surgeries

Son-in-law to former Governor of Imo State, Dr. Uzor Anwuka, who was allegedly shot in Owerri, the Imo State capital, when suspected hoodlums attacked the former Governor, will be flown abroad for treatment after three failed surgeries.

Uzor, an American trained medical doctor, was shot on the left leg by the hoodlums.

Okorocha, who is also the Senator representing Imo West, was attacked when he attempted to unseal one of his properties, the Royal Spring Palm Hotel, seized by the State Government.

Speaking when the former Governor visited him in the hospital, Uzor said he had undergone three surgeries without any improvement.

According to him: “On the day of the incident my father-in-law called me that he was in Owerri to see his seized property and I drove down their to see him.

“On getting there, I saw a crowd of thugs. They had guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, they started harassing everyone including my father-in-law (Okorocha).

“It was when they were asked to round us up that they started shooting. I made to climb the fence but I was hit by bullet and I fell into the bush and I was there for several hours before I was rescued and brought to the hospital.

“I have been in this hospital for six days and my leg have been operated three times but it is not getting better. So I will be going out to get a better treatment”.

Describing the attack as sad, Okorocha, said it was an assasination attempt on his life, stating that his major concern is to save his son-in-law.

“What I am concerned now is about is life, I thank God that he is alive but the report I am getting from the hospital is not quite pleasing regarding the three surgeries so far conducted since his arrival and we are hoping that he should be flown out of the country immediately for further examination.

” It is really sad, this is an assasination attempt, but I thank God he is alive. We’ve concluded arrangements with the hospital to move him out because they are suggesting that he may need some transplant, to cut some part, but we are hoping it will get better”.