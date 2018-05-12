Imo APC LG Congress Postponed after hoodlums set fire on party’s secretariat

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed this Saturday’s local government congress of the party in Imo State.

The announcement by the party’s national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, followed the torching of the party’s secretariat in Owerri on Friday evening by hoodlums in what appears to be a continuation of the crisis that erupted due to the contentious ward congress conducted last Saturday.

Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, who was shut out of the process had complained that the congress did not hold.

Odigie-Oyegun said a new date would be announced for the local government congress pending the report of the Appeal Committee for the ward congress.”