I’m ready to testify at Presidential Panel – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Wednesday expressed his readiness to testify before the Presidential Judicial Inquiry investigating corruption allegations against former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

In the letter signed by his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, Magu had said Malami should appear to give evidence and tender relevant documents on his memo to the president alleging abuse of office against him.

Speaking as a guest on Arise News TV on Wednesday, Malami said he would appear before the panel without hesitation as he had nothing to hide.

“So, if indeed the Ayo Salami panel invites Abubakar Malami as a person or the AGF in the person of Abubakar Malami for any testimony, for any clarification, for examination or cross-examination for that matter, Abubakar Malami will wholeheartedly, gladly, within the spirit and context of the rule of law, be there to testify, be there to be cross-examined, be there to be examined within the context of the rule of law,” he said.