I’ll live above 110 years, Sunday Igboho boasts [VIDEO]

Acclaimed Yoruba warlord, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has boasted that he will be alive in another 62 years .

Speaking when he hosted former minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode at his Soka, Ibadan residence on Thursday, February, 18, Igboho said he father has assured him he will live up to 110 years on mother earth.

Igboho clocked 48 years on October 10, 2020.

He stated that some Yoruba traditional rulers feel he is afraid of them because they can kill him.

He assured his fans that nobody can kill him because he is untouchable.

“I am not afraid of anybody. My father has assured me that I will not die until I am 110 years”.

Igboho, who returned to the country on Wednesday after a two -day visit to Germany, noted that he will not back out until all killer herdsmen are chased out from the South-west.

