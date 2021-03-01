I’ll join 2023 presidential race if insecurity continues – Okupe

A former presidential spokesperson, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has vowed to contest the 2023 presidential elections if the spate of banditry, kidnapping and terror attacks across the country persists.

Okupe explained while speaking with Punch in Abuja, on Sunday.

He condemned the internal war, insecurity, lack of safety and severe inter-ethnic hatred.

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain promised to submit a letter of resignation from office dated 30th September 2025, for himself and his vice president to the National Assembly, if he wins the election and fails to improve on the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

Okupe said, “I make this declaration with great and profound sense of responsibility considering the gloom and perplexity that the menace of banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen’s terrorism and Boko Haram terrorism had brought on the country nation while all Nigerians appeared helpless and hopeless.”