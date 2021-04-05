Ikpeazu imposes curfew on Aba as violence spreads in Imo

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has imposed a curfew in Aba and Umuahia metropolis following the violence in Imo state.

The governor said the curfew will be in effect between 10pm and 6am daily from Monday, 5th April, 2021 till further notice.

He said this is sequel to security reports received from multiple sources, and informed by the need to continue to protect innocent citizens and residents of the state.

Security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure strict enforcement and compliance with the directive.

Only those on essential services with proper identification are exempted from the curfew.

The state be Government urged traditional rulers, men of the State Homeland Security Team and Community Vigilante Services in the state to monitor movement of persons within their respective domains and take necessary measures to protect the people and their property.

All law abiding citizens have been advised to go about their normal duties, outside the curfew period, without fear of molestation as the security architecture of the state is robust enough to guarantee their safety.

Over 1,500 inmates were released and many properties destroyed when gunmen attacked the prison and police headquarters in Owerri, Imo State capital.