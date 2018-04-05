IGP reinstates Kogi Police Commissioner, Ali Janga

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has reinstated Ali Janga as the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State.

Janga was reinstated on Wednesday by the IGP after rearresting the suspects who escaped from police custody in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, last week.

The suspects on March 28, 2018, escaped from police custody after being paraded for illegal possession of firearms allegedly supplied by Senator Dino Melaye.

They were detained by the Kogi State Police Command, while investigations into their allegations will continue.

Following the jailbreak, the IGP, however, removed the CP, Janga and redeployed the Commander of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Kogi for negligence, dereliction of duty and gross misconduct.

He also redeployed the Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division, Lokoja, where the suspects escaped, and other police officers implicated in the escape for the same offence.

He consequently directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters, Mr Esa Ogbu, to immediately proceed and take over as the new police commissioner in Kogi.

But on April 2, 2018, the police rearrested all suspects who reportedly escaped from police custody while in detention.

The last suspect to be arrested, Kabiru Saidu, also known as Osama, escaped from the custody of the ‘A’ division of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

A police source who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to journalists said that the suspect was arrested by detectives in Bauchi on Sunday night and taken to Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The source confirmed that all the suspects who broke out of jail where they were being held pending their court appearance, have been rearrested.