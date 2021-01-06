Ighalo in hot demand as Man Utd contract ends

With his Manchester United loan spell set to end this month, Odion Ighalo is attracting a lot of attention.

Several clubs from Qatar and Saudi Arabia have shown interest in signing the former Super Eagles striker.

Ighalo moved to Old Trafford on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January 2020.

Although the initial deal was to last for six months, it was extended by another six months.

Ighalo has only played nine minutes of football in the Premier League this season.

Two clubs in the English top-flight have reportedly made enquiries about his services before the end of January as well.