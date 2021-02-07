‘If you have a better wife than I do, your wife is not a human being’ – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday , February 7, made some interesting revelations about his wife, Foluke.

Speaking in his sermon on the occasion of his 40 years as G.O, Pastor Adeboye said he could not have reach his destination if another woman, apart from Foluke was his wife.

“My wife was feeding me when we first started.”

“If you have a better wife than I do, your wife is not a human being.”

He revealed that not all the 40 years he has spent as G.O were rosy.

“My wife and I fasted for 14 days that I should not become a Pastor in Redeem Church before I became a G.O …”

He said but God did not listen, “I thank Him that he did not listen to the prayers”.

Pastor Adeboye added that those who are jealous of him today do not know where he started and they do not know his origin.