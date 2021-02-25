If you are angry I bought 3 jets, you will die – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman has laid a curse on people angry that he bought his third jet during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries International, in a viral video, had said he bought his third jet during the raging COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed the country into economic recession.

The cleric further stated that he was praying for the pandemic not to end because he was prospering and resting.

He said, “In COVID (pandemic) I bought a jet; the third one. I have three. I was praying for COVID-19 not to end because I was resting. While people were complaining, my wife asked, ‘Can life be this sweet?’ Am I talking to somebody here?

“No stress. I read on the Internet that there’s a rumour going around that I have a machine that prints money. I like that rumour. They say, ‘He should be investigated. He has a machine that prints money’.

“Somebody asked if it’s true and I said it is true. They said, ‘It’s risky o’. I said I didn’t know it’s risky because I already bought the machine. When you speak in tongues, you’re printing money.”

However, in a new video that surfaced online, Apostle Suleman said he made a mistake by saying “I was praying for COVID-19 not to end.”

He, however, added that those who are angry that he bought another private jet “will die”