Ibyeomie can’t tie Freeze’s mother’s shoe-lace- Prof Odinkalu

Professor Chidi Odinkalu, the immediate past chairman of Nigeria Human Rights Commission has waded into the trending threat by the Presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibyeomie where he vowed to deal with controversial On-Air-Personality, Daddy Freeze.

The Pastor had in a video that went viral on the internet on Monday, threatened to deal with the broadcaster if he dares insult Bishop David Oyedopo, the founder of Winners Chapel again.

Ibyeomie had said that Oyedopo is his father and won’t be alive and watch Freeze insult him.

He went on to call the broadcaster unprintable names, and also made racist remarks as relates to his mixed-race heritage.

But reacting to the video on Tuesday via his official twitter handle, Odinkalu said that Ibyeomie is not fit to tie the shoe-lace of Freeze’s mother, a Professor of Law.

According to him: “Prof Elisabeta Smaranda Olarinde was my respected senior colleague at the Dept of Law, University of Ibadan. This thing here casting aspertions on her by pretending to pick a fight with her son is unqualified to tie her shoe-lace”.