Ibrahimovic called up to Sweden national team five years after retirement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has come out of retirement to accept call up to the Sweden national team five years after his last game.

The 39-year-old made his return known on Twitter, touting it as that of God.

“The return of the God,” Ibrahim posted on his Twitter feed on Tuesday.

Ibrahimovic was open to returning to the national team set up, and Janne Andersson, the team coach, achieved the aim over a visit to the former PSG striker’s AC Milan base.

Andersson also believes the 6ft 5in striker’s presence would influence the national team despite his humorous but confident tone.

“He can be a little bit funny at times. First and foremost he is a very good footballer, the best we have had in Sweden. It’s obviously very good that he wants to come back.

“Apart from what he can contribute on the field, he has incredible experience and can contribute that to the other players in the team.”

The Scandinavian country face Georgia and Kosovo during next week’s international break period to kickstart their quest for2022 World Cup qualification.

Ibrahimovic scored 62 goals in 116 internationals before his initial retirement following Sweden’s Euro 2016 group-stage exit.