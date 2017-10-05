IBB endorses Gbenga Daniel for PDP chairmanship

A former President of Nigeria and one of the founders of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB, has thrown his weight behind the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba (Engr.) Gbenga Daniel (OGD) in his bid to become the National Chairman of the party describing him as the ‘breathe of fresh air’.

IBB made this declaration at his Hilltop residence in Minna, Niger state on Wednesday when OGD alongside his powerful delegation paid him a visit in furtherance to his nationwide consultation.

Speaking during the visit, Daniel said he had come to confer with the former President on his ambition, noting that no serious politician in the country would embark on such an important national task without seeking the wisdom and blessing of the former President.

Responding, President Babangida said he was quite elated when he learnt that Otunba Gbenga Daniel was interested in offering his service to the country.

He said: “I was elated when I first heard that you were interested in volunteering yourself for this great service to our country, you represent the breadth of fresh air that the Party deserves at this stage.

“I know OGD very well and I know his unparalleled capacity for work. I have a strong conviction that with OGD as chairman, the Party can be turned around again.

“I am supporting you because I know you very well. OGD, you’re my Chairman in waiting”

Gen. Babangida thereafter hosted the delegation to a private meeting.