Ibarapa youths protest at Oyo State Secretariat

Youths across Ibarapa land on Monday protested at Oyo State Secretariat, Ibadan.

The protesters include relevant groups, associations and students’ union bodies across Ibarapa land.

It was gathered that the protest is coming up barely 4 months after the nature of such protest was staged at the state secretariat, demanding security of lives and property after the gruesome killing of Dr. Fatai Aborode on his way from farm in Igangan on December 11, 2020.

However, the demands of the protesters as obtained by our corresponent include:

1• STATE BACKED RELEASE FROM INCARCERATION AND

2• STATE HEROISM AWARD TO THE 3 OPC VALIANT MEN WHO ARRESTED WAKILI IN AYETE.

3• IMMEDIATE STATE PRONOUNCEMENT AGAINST OPEN GRAZING

4• Farmers right act Power to protect private properties with necesary arms against illegal breach

5• State Attorney for farmers

6• Empowerment of security outfit to meet international standards.

7• Call for the station at Igangan to be structured as planned to Div. HQ for better security.

8• Further future occupation must be approved by the LGAs after proper investigation.

9• Clearing of ERUWA at Akolu Hills Road shoulder to 10meters on both side to Igangan.

10• Ensuring that there is dualized good road network in Ibarapa land.

11• Ensuring that public hospitals are well equipped and that the personnel on ground are well motivated.