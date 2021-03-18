‘I wept the day I discovered that my son is gay’ – Doyin Okupe

A former aide to Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has revealed that he shed tears the day he found out that his son, Bolu is gay.

He made this known in an interview with VanguardLiveTv

Okupe admits regretting letting Bolu move abroad at a young age, he lived part of his life in France a place he described as giving a chance to what his son has become.

Recall when Bolu came out months ago as gay, his dad had said he was against it and says they will be helping him with prayers.

His words to Vanguard: “We’ve always known that Bolu was like that. He’s even much more than that. He’s incredible with what he does and capable of doing. All his other siblings are one but Bolu had designed his mind to never live in Nigeria.

Unfortunately for me, his mother took him abroad very early. He did major parts of his secondary school in the United Kingdom.

So, Bolu thinks he lives European (he’s my son) but his mind is European. I also know that he’s easily influenced by his environment. I know that for a fact because he came home one time for holiday, and this is the person that’s been questioning the Bible but all of a sudden, he’s on fire in terms of scripture having spent some months in Nigeria. His elder brother who is a pastor now helped him spiritually during that time.

I made the greatest mistake to send him to France because that’s an extremely liberal society. So, the family had known that Bolu had that tendency.

The day I knew, I wept. (I) have gone past that. We’re just praying for him but I also know that, God’s ways are not our ways, and He knows the beginning from the end. Mark my words, he (Bolu) is on sojourn to the gay community in order to be an instrument of God to that community eventually. That’s what is going to happen by the grace of God.” he said.