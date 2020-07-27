I sold bad product to Edo people in 2016 – Oshiomhole

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has declared that he sold a bad product to Edo State people in 2016.

He stated that he supported the governorship aspiration of Godwin Obaseki in 2016 to ensure the continuity of his projects and programmes. Oshiomhole stated these on Sunday at the Government Reservation Area, Benin, while addressing members of the APC.

He said, “Obaseki is MoU (Memoranda of Understanding) governor, but Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is a man of God, who will ensure good governance in Edo State from November 12 this year.

“I have made my honest mistakes. Only God is perfect. I am now 68 years old. I have come to apologise for the mistake of supporting Obaseki in 2016. I am in Edo State to repair my mistakes.

“Obaseki has abused the trust of Edo people. With our permanent voter cards, we shall punish Obaseki on September 19. Ize-Iyamu will not repeat the mistakes of Obaseki. Ize-Iyamu will take Edo State to the next level.”

Earlier, Ize-Iyamu alleged that Obaseki had not done well in almost four years as governor of the state and had lost focus.

Meanwhile, Ize-Iyamu has received the blessing of the Enigies in the Benin Kingdom.

The event took place on Sunday when the governorship candidate and other leaders of the APC, including Oshiomhole, visited the Enigies at the palace of its President, Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbean, the Enigie of Egbaen, to present the core policies and plans of his campaign manifesto, the SIMPLE agenda.

Enigies are heads of various towns and villages that make up the Benin Kingdom like Obozuwa, Evbobanose, Udo, Okpaihe, Ugo Isi, Obagie, Enyaen, Ugo-Niyekorhiomwon, Uruegbe and Urhonigbe, among others.