‘I have nothing to fear’, Shehu Sani replies EFCC

A former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the last Senate, Shehu Sani says he has nothing to fear over the allegations of fraud levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Sani was responding to threats by the commission that the bail granted him will be revoke if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date.

EFCC is prosecuting Sani for allegedly collecting money in the name of the EFCC’s acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Sani was said to have collected the sum of USD$25,000.00 (Twenty-five Thousand United States Dollars) from Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors, Kaduna, under a false pretence that he would use the sum to bribe Magu, to shield Dauda from EFCC’s investigation .

He was arrested on December 30, 2019 but was released on bail after spending four weeks in the custody of the EFCC.

He was admitted to bail in the sum of N10m by Justice Inyan Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, June 29, Sani’s counsel, A.A. Ibrahim SAN had informed the court that the defendant was not in court because his neighbour just died of COVID-19, following which the Kaduna State Government placed a movement restriction in the area.

Ibrahim pleaded with the court to adjourn the case to enable his client to be physically present in court.

The plea was, however, rejected by the EFCC’s counsel, Abba Mohammed, who noted that one of the witnesses he planned to present in court came from the same Kaduna Sani complained about.

Justice Ekwo granted Ibrahim’s appeal and adjourned the the case till July 6,7,8 and 9, 2020 for continuation of trial.

But, the EFCC in a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale shortly after the judge’s ruling twisted the report and painted a picture that Sani was was avoiding the court.

Sani in response said he has nothing to fear as he had always attend court sittings since the beginning of his trial.

He noted that the commission will lose nothing by being honest and accurately telling the world what transpired in court on Monday since there was no media presence.

He promised to be in court at the next adjourned dates.