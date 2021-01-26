I am not on Facebook, Twitter – Sunday Igboho

Pan-Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho has dissociated himself from Facebook and Twitter accounts bearing his name.

The Yoruba activist on Tuesday said some fraudulent Nigerians were set to defraud innocent citizens using the fake social media accounts.

He warned Nigerians against associating with Facebook and Twitter accounts in his name.

He spoke during a press conference at his Ibadan residence following the arson attack on his house in Soka, Ibadan..

The activist said that the accounts are being operated by imposters.