Hushpuppi: IGP submits report to PSC on Abba Kyari
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has submitted the probe panel report on the suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, to the Police Service Commission.
This is coming almost six months after the SIP led by DIG Joseph Egbunike submitted its report to the IG.
A commissioner on the PSC, Austin Braimoh, confirmed on Sunday that the commission would deliberate on the issue this week.
He said the PSC Standing Committee on Discipline was still going through the report, adding that the report would be presented to the PSC plenary later on.
“The standing committee is still going through the report after which they would present it to the plenary for action,” he said on the phone.
Our correspondent had reported that Kyari was queried and his response was delivered to the Force Disciplinary Committee.
Kyari was investigated over his alleged role in a $1.1m internet scam by an Instagram influencer, Abbas Ramon, aka Hushpuppi, and four others.
The probe followed his indictment by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigations which recommended that he be extradited to the US for trial.
A Special Agent with the FBI, Andrew Innocenti, had alleged that Hushpuppi contracted Kyari after a “co-conspirator,” Chibuzo Vincent, allegedly threatened to expose the alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.
Only 25 varsities have full accreditation, says NUC
Only 25 varsities have their courses fully accredited, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has affirmed in its 2021 universities ranking.
The commission added that less than 70 per cent of courses offered by the other ivory towers are accredited.
Eight out of the 113 universities that the NUC focused on, including the Nigeria Army University, Biu, in Borno State and Air Force Institute of Technology, have none of their courses accredited by the NUC the document showed. Nigeria has 170 public and private universities.
According to the commission, none of the 113 universities has a full complement of professors.
In its “2021 Nigeria University system rankings” dated December 11, 2021, the NUC also rated the University of Ibadan (UI) as the country’s best with 454.56 points.
The premier university is trailed by Redeemers University (RUN) with 384.96 points; Covenant University (368.11 points); Ladoke Akintoka University, Ogbomoso (315.23 points) and Federal University of Technology Akure (264.14 points).
Surprisingly, none of the best-ranked varsities was listed among the 25 institution that have their courses 100 per cent accredited.
The 25 are: Adeleke University, Osun State; Al-Qalam University, Katsina State; Caleb University, Lagos State; Chrisland University, Lagos State; Crescent University, Ogun State; Federal University, Lokoja, Federal University, Wukari, Federal University, Kashere.
Also on the list are Hallmark University, Ogun State; Hezekiah University, Imo State; Ibrahim Babangida University, Niger State; Igbenedion University, Edo State; Kano University of Science and Technology, Kano; Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Kogi State University and Maitama Sule University, Kano State.
The others are McPherson University, Ogun State; Mountain Top University, Ogun State; Niger Delta University, Delta State; Nigeria Defence Academy; PAMO University of Medical Science, River State; Rivers State University; Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo State; Summit University, Kwara State; Umaru Musa Yar’Ardua University, Katsina State.
NUC explained in the 146-page report by its Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, that the ranking was coordinated by a team of experts drawn from the academic planning units of 91 universities.
A former NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Peter Okebukola headed the team.
According to the document, 31 universities have over 90 per cent of their courses accredited. Twenty have over 80 percent accredited; 11 have above 70 per cent and 11 with between zero and 50 per cent accredited courses.
Apart from the Nigeria Army University and Air Force Institute of Technology, the other six universities without a single accreditation are Admiralty University, Bayelsa Medical University, Dominion University, Skyline University, Spiritas University, and The Technical University.
Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Taraba State University, Bukar Abba University (Yobe State university), Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye, Novena University, Federal University of Petroleum Studies, Maritime University among those missing from the ranking.
Others include Moddibo Adama University of Technology, Yola; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndife-Alike; Veritas University, Abuja, , Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, Federal University, Gashua, Federal University, Gusau, Federal University Kebbi
Buhari returns to Abuja after three-day official visit to Turkey
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a three-day official visit to Turkey.
The president who arrived the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International airport in the Nigerian Air Force 1 Presidential jet at about 4.35pm on Sunday was immediately ferried in a chopper to the State House, Abuja.
On hand to welcome President Buhari to the State House were his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Idris Umar; his Administrative Officer, Abubakar Maikano and his son, Yusuf Buhari, who was turbanned Talban Daura on Saturday.
Gambari, thereafter presented a big card to the President to commemorate his 79th birthday anniversary marked in Instanbul, Turkey last Friday.
President Buhari last Thursday left Abuja accompanied by his wife, Aisha, six Ministers as well as two other top government officials to attend the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul which was hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey.
Apart from the President and his wife, others who went on the trip included the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); FCT, Mohammed Bello; Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.
The theme of the Summit was ‘‘Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity’’ and the agenda included reviewing the cooperation between African countries and Turkey since the last summit in 2014.
ASUU accuses FG of blackmail postpones decision on strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities has postponed its decision on strike, saying that consultations are still ongoing.
This was contained in a press statement issued by the union after its National Executive Council meeting.
The meeting held at its Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 to review the level of government’s implementation of the FGN-ASUU Memorandum of Action of December 23, 2020 and other related matters.
In the press statement titled, ‘Enough of blackmail’, signed by ASUU president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, the lecturers regretted that the Federal Government had turned its back on the plan to set up an inter-ministerial committee to review the draft Renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement.
Earlier, ASUU had announced plans to embark on a strike over the Federal Government’s failure to meet its demands.
Apart from the Earned Academic Allowances, ASUU said its demands included the review of the NUC Act to curb the proliferation of universities by state governments who are not funding the existing ones; adoption of the University Transparency Accountability Solutions (UTAS) with concurrent discontinuance of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and distortion in salary payment.
Others are the release of accumulated promotion arrears; and the review and signing of the draft document on the Renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement.
Part of the statement read, “NEC was worried by the spirited efforts of government agents to reduce the demands of ASUU to a regime of intermittent payment of watered-down revitalisation fund and release of distorted and grossly devalued Earned
Academic Allowances.
“ASUU shall not relent in demanding improvement in the welfare and conditions of service of our members. However, we shall resist any attempt to blackmail the union and derail our patriotic struggle for a productive university system by official propaganda founded on tokenism and crumb-sharing.
“NEC concluded that government has failed to satisfactorily address all the issues
raised in the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement and subsequent MoUs and MoAs.
“However, considering the ongoing intervention and consultation efforts, NEC resolved to review the situation at a later date with a view to deciding on the next line of action.”
