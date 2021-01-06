Human rights defender calls for the arrest of TB Joshua over COVID-19 Anointing Water

A human rights defender, Dr. Leo Igwe has called for the arrest of the General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, for releasing anointing water and sticker to fight COVID-19.

Joshua had on January 1, 2021,released anointing water and sticker tagged ‘Not Mine But God’s Own’ to fight coronavirus and other ailments.

He said was mandated to release the “faith tools” after a long period at the prayer mountain where he went to seek God’s face on the cure for the afflictions facing the world.

Let us talk about cure because of what is in this prophetic message for this year, 2021 – cure of affliction,” Mr Joshua said in a message posted on the church’s official Facebook page.

“This so-called monster, COVID-19, generally known as affliction has three stages. We are getting to the end of the first stage. The second stage will be tougher than the first stage but it will not affect all countries. Some countries will be affected while others will not be affected. The third stage will be tougher than the second stage. The two last stages will not be widespread like the first stage. This is why the Lord gave me these faith tools – the new anointing water and the new anointing sticker, tagged ‘Not Mine But God’s Own.’

However, Igwe who is the Chief Executive Director, Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AFAW) , wants Joshua to be arrested for showcasing his anointing water as if was tested and proven remedy for the pandemic.

He stated that Joshua’s claims are misleading, noting that the promotion of COVID-19 anointing water constitutes a violation of the WHO guidelines for the management of the pandemic because Joshua’s claims are not based on facts or science.

Igwe added that the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 should take punitive measures against Joshua.