How to tell if he has a big 4-5

The human eye is the fastest traveler in the world.

In a matter of seconds, the eye is able to make a life-changing decision in a matter of seconds.

According to telepathy, humans who’ve just met can in 30 seconds decide if they want to sleep with each other or not.





That is the power of the eye.

A recent global survey showed that women look at the man’s eyes, posture, his behind and the size of his 4-5.



Now a lot is often said about guys checking out girls, but it seems the tables are quickly turning around.

So how do you check how big his 4-5 is without taking off his clothes.

We share with you some tips.

1. Measure his fingers

According to Korean scientists, a study was conducted with 144 participants who had their flaccid 4-5 and their stretched 4-5 measured as well as their ring finger and forefinger measured. From this, scientists were able to conclude that there is a correlation between the 4-5 size and the ratio of the difference between the man’s fingers. The theory being that the smaller the ratio between the fingers, the bigger your guys package will be.

2. Notice how he sits

One simple way to predict the 4-5 size is to analyze the way he sits. If he has to sit a certain way, it’s likely that he’s doing this in order to protect himself from squishing himself or hurting himself in some way. So the next time you sit down with him, notice if he has to do a slight short left with his posture.

3. Does he have a big nose?

For centuries, people have believed there is a relationship in men between the size of their nose and how big their 4-5 is. Which is why, through the ages, women have been attracted to men who have long Roman noses, as biologically they believe they are well-endowed and more than capable of making lots of babies. Excuse me for being nosy.