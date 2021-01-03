How to start a conversation with your crush

When you have a crush the thought of speaking to that person can be quite a scary thing, from having butterflies in your stomach and being awkward.
It can be a bit frightening starting a conversation with your crush, but if you don’t shoot your shot, you’ll miss the target.
Here are a few tips to consider with starting a conversation with your ex.
Before you start a conversation with your crush
– Wait for the right time and place to start a conversation
– Talk to your crush like you already know him or her.
– Think about what he or she might be interested in talking about.
– Freshen your breath before you talk
Starting and having the conversation
– Make a funny or playful comment about the place you are at or thing you are doing.
– Get an update on something he or she is doing, especially if you share something in common like the same class or work.
– Ask for his or her opinion on something easy to talk about.
– Ask him or her something unexpected but easy to answer.
Keep the conversation going
– Ask questions about his or her interests, hobbies or work.
– Be an active listener in your conversation.
– Show him or her that you are enjoying yourself in conversation.
– Make a plan to hang out again and get his or her phone number.
– End the conversation on a good note.