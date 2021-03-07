How to start a conversation with your crush

When you have a crush the thought of speaking to that person

can be quite a scary thing, from having butterflies in your stomach and being awkward.

It can be a bit frightening starting a conversation with your crush, but if you don’t shoot your shot, you’ll miss the target.

Here are a few tips to consider with starting a conversation with your ex.

Before you start a conversation with your crush

– Wait for the right time and place to start a conversation



– Talk to your crush like you already know him or her.

– Think about what he or she might be interested in talking about.

– Freshen your breath before you talk

Starting and having the conversation

– Make a funny or playful comment about the place you are at or thing you are doing.

– Get an update on something he or she is doing, especially if you share something in common like the same class or work.

– Ask for his or her opinion on something easy to talk about.

– Ask him or her something unexpected but easy to answer.

Keep the conversation going

– Ask questions about his or her interests, hobbies or work.

– Be an active listener in your conversation.

– Show him or her that you are enjoying yourself in conversation.

– Make a plan to hang out again and get his or her phone number.

– End the conversation on a good note.