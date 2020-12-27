How to please your partner in bed !

HAVE you ever played on a seesaw before?

The swing allows both sides to equally go up and down.

The objective of the swing is to allow both parties on either side to enjoy the ups and downs of the ride.



This swing, much like sex, highlights the importance of both parties enjoying sex equally, thus pleasing each other.

According to sexologists, sex needs to please both participants equally for it to be deemed enjoyable.



The days when one needs to please the other are long gone as both men and women seek to be sexually liberated.

So how do we ensure that our bedroom seesaw is enjoyable?

Experts have narrowed it down to the following:

1. Study each other’s anatomy.

According to sex coach Gigi Engle, knowing what brings him/her pleasure doesn’t just make sex more satisfying, it boosts your confidence during an encounter, making things more fun for everyone involved.

2. Communication is key.

“Communication is a huge cornerstone of good sex,” Engle explains. “Asking each other what you like is pretty much the only way either of you is going to get what you want.”

3. “Sex” means way more than just penetration.

Sex doesn’t have a hierarchy wherein one act is better or more important than the other. Experts recommend more oral sex all around: not just giving, but receiving, too.